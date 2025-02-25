Three children freeze to death in Gaza

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) Three children have died of the severe cold in the Gaza Strip, while several others are in critical condition, according to Dr. Saeed Salah, Director of the Patient’s Friends Benevolent Society hospital in Gaza.

“We appeal to the relevant authorities to provide caravans, camps, and fuel to provide warmth for people and protect children, especially with the arrival of a new low-pressure system,” Dr. Salah urged.