Open Menu

Three Children Freeze To Death In Gaza

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Three children freeze to death in Gaza

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) Three children have died of the severe cold in the Gaza Strip, while several others are in critical condition, according to Dr. Saeed Salah, Director of the Patient’s Friends Benevolent Society hospital in Gaza.

“We appeal to the relevant authorities to provide caravans, camps, and fuel to provide warmth for people and protect children, especially with the arrival of a new low-pressure system,” Dr. Salah urged.

Related Topics

Gaza Died

Recent Stories

Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thur ..

Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thursday: GPSSA

21 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on Nationa ..

UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

36 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme Committee meeting of Sheikha F ..

1 hour ago
 Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researcher ..

Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researchers say

3 hours ago
 Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trill ..

Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trillion in 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Du ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Dubai

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Min ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Ministry of Defence teams during ..

11 hours ago
 Forcing people from their land completely unaccept ..

Forcing people from their land completely unacceptable: UN High Commissioner for ..

12 hours ago
 Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling ..

Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling nuclear security challenges

12 hours ago
 UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to faci ..

UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to facilitate cooperation in pharmace ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East