Three Coalition Forces Members Killed, Injured In Iraq

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2025 | 03:15 PM

BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2025) The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has announced that one coalition member was killed and two were wounded in Iraq.

In a statement issued on Monday, CENTCOM said that the command and partner forces conducted operations in Iraq and Syria from 30th December 2024 to 6th January 2025, in support of the ongoing Defeat ISIS (D-ISIS) campaign.

The statement said, “From 30th December to 6th January, CENTCOM and Iraqi forces conducted multiple strikes in the Hamrin mountains of Iraq, targeting known ISIS locations. The operations served to disrupt and degrade ISIS’ ability to plan, organise, and conduct attacks against civilians in the region, as well as US citizens, allies, and partners throughout the region and beyond.”

“One coalition member was killed, and two were wounded from two different nations. There were no injuries to US personnel or damage to US equipment,” the statement added.

