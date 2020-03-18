Three coronavirus patients recover in Kuwait

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2020) Kuwaiti Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah announced Wednesday that three patients of the novel Coronavirus recovered, bringing the total number to 15.

In remarks to Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, Sheikh Basel said analyses and laboratory X-ray tests proved that the three cases were cured of the virus.

The recovered would be shifted to the recuperation ward of the hospital specialised for treating the COVID-19 patients, pending discharge during the coming days, he added.

The three recovered are all Kuwaitis, one man and two women.