Three-day culinary fair for gastronomic delights, training and competitions at Expo Centre Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2023) ExpoCulinaire 2023 will be spicing up the region's hotel, hospitality, restaurant and catering industry when it begins tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Purple Kitchen Events, in association with Expo Centre Sharjah, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and key industry partners, is organising the three-day exhibition to offer the perfect recipe for success to regional industry players, such as chefs, bakers, students and HoReCa professionals.

Saif Mohamed Al Midfa, CEO, of Expo Centre Sharjah, said ExpoCulinaire has one of the largest platters when it comes to what it offers to the industry.

“The exhibition is not only a comprehensive international trade fair organised in collaboration with the association of professional chefs of the UAE -- Emirates Culinary Guild -- to showcase food, beverages, ingredients, equipment and services, but also a dedicated platform for education and training which keeps the chefs up-to-date with safety, sanitation, flavours and cooking techniques. It also serves as a slice of the booming hospitality industry of the country and the region,” Al Midfa said.

ExpoCulinaire 2023 is also playing host to a series of key competitions for chefs, including the largest single-entry chief competition in the world -- the 26th Emirates International Salon Culinaire organised by Emirates Culinary Guild, the Global Chefs Semi Finals organised by World Association of Chefs Societies, and Alen Thong Golden Coffee Pot Challenge organized by Emirates Culinary Guild.

This year, Expo Culinaire is featuring more than 200 exhibitors and witnessing the participation of more than 2,000 chefs from around the world, offering the regional industry and residents a unique culinary and gastronomic delight.

At the Education Zone, over 30 hours of live demonstrations are being presented in association with five renowned international culinary academies and institutes, offering young and established chefs and HoReCa professionals looking to hone their skills and witness the latest products and techniques first-hand.

Apart from bringing together the entire food service industry, including chefs, bakers, culinary institutions, hospitality students, F&B managers, distributors and suppliers, the event is also featuring the ICCA Experience, where a team from International Centre for Culinary Arts, Dubai, is holding demonstrations on how to raise culinary standards and social awareness. Visitors can enjoy the VIP Lounge, fabulous buffet platters, desserts, and picture-perfect dishes.