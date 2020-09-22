UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Dead In Accident Involving Two Buses: ADP

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 07:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, announced that three people of Asian nationality died and two others were injured as a result of a traffic accident involving two buses, a small bus and a large bus, on the Seih Shuaib - Al Fayah Truck Road.

The accident occurred because the driver of the smaller bus was not paying attention while driving, which led to the bus hitting the larger bus and affecting all passengers.

Another traffic accident occurred involving a bus that hit several camels on the truck road in Nahil due to fog, but there were no injuries.

The ADP urged drivers to be cautious while driving and not concentrating on anything other than the road, especially during fog, to avoid accidents and protect everyone’s safety. It also highlighted the importance of driving safely and adhering to speed limits in such conditions.

More Stories From Middle East

