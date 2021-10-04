UrduPoint.com

Three Die In Helicopter Crash In Moscow Region

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 01:30 PM

Three die in helicopter crash in Moscow region

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) Three people died in the crash of a Robinson helicopter in the Moscow region, a source in the local emergencies services told Russian news Agency (TASS) on Sunday.

"A Robinson helicopter fell down in a highway in the city of Lytkarino. There were three people, one woman and two men, onboard. All died," the source said, adding that no fire followed.

