Three Die, Some Injured As Amtrak Train Derails In Montana
Umer Jamshaid 13 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 10:45 AM
JOPLIN, Montana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2021) At least three people died on Saturday and some passengers were injured after seven cars of an Amtrak train went off the rails in north-central Montana, an official said.
The National Transportation Safety board said late on Saturday it will investigate the incident.
There were multiple injuries but no final count, the official added.