Three EDGE Group entities consolidate under JAHEZIYA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) EDGE Group, the advanced technology group for defence and beyond, ranking among the top 25 in the world, today announced that its subsidiary JAHEZIYA, a regional leading provider of emergency firefighting and rescue services, has successfully completed its consolidation with ETS and KNOWLEDGE POINT, also part of the Group’s Mission Support Cluster.

The integration paves the way for a new premier training, consultancy, and systems provider to address dynamic defence sector requirements. The merger will restructure entity operations and consolidate manpower to best meet the mission requirements of customers through leveraging shared technical capabilities.

ETS brings world-class technical services in the fields of complex systems engineering and integration, information and communications technology, marine technology, advanced technology and technical consultancy, while KNOWLEDGE POINT capabilities provide leading comprehensive consulting services, capabilities development, training, and education solutions for the Armed Forces and other government entities.

Khalid Al Breiki, President of Mission Support at EDGE, said, "As the defence industry is challenged to further build resistance and resilience, it is critical we leverage synergies and opportunities for bold and disruptive transformation. In line with our strategic vision to expand JAHEZIYA’s footprint within the sector, the opportunity for streamlined integration is one we must seize. This consolidation will have a significant positive impact on our industry scope and position, enabling us to add greater value to our customers’ capabilities – to ultimately safeguard life, property and the environment while providing integrated military solutions."

The new company, retaining the name JAHEZIYA, is designed to enable advanced services and expanded capabilities within a mission-focused, comprehensive strategy.

JAHEZIYA will act as a single-stop service provider for military solutions and emergency response services, inclusive of systems engineering, integration and technical project management. The union is another way EDGE Group entities continue finding transformative, agile and disruptive methods of bolstering the regional and global national security landscape within efficient organisations.

Talal Al Hashmi, CEO of JAHEZIYA, said, "In line with our ongoing assessments to optimise efficiencies and maximise returns at EDGE Group, this new asset is set to add significant value. Leveraging a mission-focused operating structure, it will enable us to utilise our entire range of capabilities and complementary technologies to deliver advanced solutions and seize opportunities across multiple domains. JAHEZIYA is now an agile military and emergency response solutions provider with the scale, resources, and competencies to drive value for our stakeholders while continuing to meet the evolving needs of our customers. Today is a day of positive transformation for our companies – one that opens up immense opportunities for future success. In our sustained efforts to stay nimble and resilient, JAHEZIYA is now set to offer innovative operational and training solutions to address changing defence and emergency service needs. I am confident and excited about the prospects this development will ensure for our employees and stakeholders.

"The new JAHEZIYA will span the value chain spectrum from concept to commissioning, and its expanded capabilities are set to deliver innovative and cost-effective solutions aligned with evolving customer priorities."

Al Hashmi brings to his role extensive experience in understanding the Armed Forces’ requirements. As an instrumental part of multiple combat deployments serving in the Special Operations Command, he has led several change management and organisational assessment projects in the defence and security sector.