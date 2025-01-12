Open Menu

Three Emirati Convoys Reach Gaza In One Week Loaded With Relief, Medical Aid

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2025 | 09:15 PM

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2025) Three convoys carrying diverse Emirati humanitarian aid crossed into the Gaza Strip through Egypt's Rafah Border Crossing this week as part of the UAE's ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ in support of the Palestinian people.

The convoys consisted of 35 trucks loaded with over 248.9 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including more than 100 tonnes of medical supplies. These included medical equipment such as dialysis machines, ultrasound devices, resuscitation sets, wheelchairs, and respiratory masks, as well as medical consumables and various types of medications. Additionally, the aid included food supplies, shelter tents, flour, and other essential items.

This brings to 153 the total number of aid convoys that have entered the Gaza Strip as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, comprising 2,391 trucks.

The total Emirati aid delivered to the Palestinian people under the Operation to date has exceeded 29,274 tonnes that have significantly contributed to alleviating the hardships faced by Gazans, particularly the most vulnerable groups, by providing them with essential needs.

Fadel bin Arhama Al Shamsi, a representative of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, stated, "During this week, several medical aid convoys carrying more than 100 tonnes of medications, and medical equipment and consumables were dispatched." He emphasised that the highest standards of quality and safety are followed in the storage and transportation of these medical supplies.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 aims to provide aid to all affected groups in the Gaza Strip, reflecting the UAE's commitment to intensifying relief efforts and enhancing humanitarian support for the Palestinian people

