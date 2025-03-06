Open Menu

Three Killed In Mississippi As Storms Sweep Across US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 12:15 PM

Three killed in Mississippi as storms sweep across US

ATLANTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) Powerful storms that killed three people in Mississippi and ripped roofs from buildings in a small Oklahoma town charged eastward Wednesday, spawning tornado warnings near the East Coast while heavy snow struck the Midwest and dry, windy weather fanned wildfires in Texas.

Meanwhile, forecasters warned that a Pacific storm was expected to bring widespread rain and mountain snow across California and other parts of the West through Friday.

California Gov.

Gavin Newsom warned on the social platform X that the storm could bring another round of debris flow in the areas left barren by recent wildfires.
Tornado warnings were issued in the Carolinas, Florida and Virginia.

Officials in Union County, North Carolina, said in a social media post that the US National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in the Unionville area. The storm caused structural damage, and power outages after wind speeds of up to 145 kph. No injuries were reported.

