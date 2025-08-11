Three medals for UAE jiu-jitsu champions at World Games Chengdu 2025

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2025) CHENGDU, China, 11th August, 2025 (WAM) – The heroes of the jiu-jitsu national team succeeded in winning three medals in the competitions of the second day of the World Games Chengdu 2025.

Saeed Al Kubaisi claimed gold in the under-85kg division after a series of strong bouts against opponents from Portugal, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia. Mehdi Al Awlaki won silver in the under-77kg division, while Mohammed Al Suwaidi earned silver in the under-69kg division.

Considered a global showpiece for sports yet to be included in the Olympic Games, the 12th edition of the World Games, which runs in the Chinese city from 7th to 17th August 2025, features nearly 5,000 athletes from 118 countries competing across 34 sports, making it one of the most prominent international sporting events.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “Jiu-jitsu in the UAE has proven its excellence and its ability to succeed at every opportunity, supported by the sport’s continued growth and the achievements of our national team on both continental and global stages.

Our athletes have consistently made the nation proud in regional and international arenas, and today’s result is even more significant given the presence of top-ranked competitors from around the world.

This success is the result of the Federation’s ongoing efforts and initiatives to prepare our athletes to perform at the highest level.”

Gold medallist Saeed Al Kubaisi said: “I entered the championship confident in my ability to win gold, as it’s the natural result of the hard work and intensive training we’ve put in over recent months. I want to thank the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation for the support they have given us, helping us reach this stage and make our mark at a global event of this scale.”

Mehdi Al Awlaki said: “The final was tough, but I never gave up and kept pushing until the last second because my goal was gold. I’m happy to take silver in such an important championship, and I’m confident there is more to come.”

Tomorrow, Tuesday, Emirati athletes will compete in the open weight division, with Mehdi Al Awlaki, Saeed Al Kubaisi, and Mohammed Al Suwaidi in the men’s category, and Asma Alhosani, Shamsa Al Amri, and Shamma Al Kalbani in the women’s category.