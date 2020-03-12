UrduPoint.com
Three More People Recover From Coronavirus In UAE

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 11:15 PM

Three more people recover from coronavirus in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Protection announced the full recovery of a further three people from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, bringing the total number of recovered cases in the country to 20.

The Ministry said in a statement today that the individuals - a Bangladeshi, a Chinese and an Italian - are now "symptom-free" after receiving the necessary health treatment in hospital.

The Ministry affirmed that the UAE’s handling of the cases, from diagnosis until recovery, reflects the strength of its health care system, thanks to the support of the leadership and its concern to provide the highest levels of health care for all.

It added that infected individuals are being dealt with according to the highest health standards, and are kept under close observation and the care of specialised medical teams who understand guidelines of the WHO.

