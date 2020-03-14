UrduPoint.com
Three More Recoveries From Coronavirus In UAE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 10:15 PM

Three more recoveries from coronavirus in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced the full recovery of three additional individuals from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, bringing the total number of recovered cases in the country to 23.

The Ministry said in a statement today that the recovered - two Emiratis and an Indian - were now "symptom-free" after receiving the necessary healthcare in hospital.

The Ministry affirmed that the UAE’s handling of the cases, from diagnosis until recovery, reflect the high standards of its health care system which the country leadership made available to all.

It added that individuals infected by the virus are provided with the highest standards of healthcare and are kept under close observation by specialised medical teams, in alignment with WHO guidelines.

