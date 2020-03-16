UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three More Recoveries From Coronavirus In UAE

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 01:15 AM

Three more recoveries from coronavirus in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced the full recovery of three additional individuals from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, bringing the total number of recovered cases in the country to 26.

The Ministry said in a statement today that the recovered - two Bangladeshis and an Indian - were now "symptom-free" after receiving the necessary healthcare.

The Ministry affirmed that the UAE’s handling of the cases, from diagnosis until recovery, reflect the high standards of its health care system which the country’s leadership made available to all.

The ministry also added that individuals infected by the virus are provided with the highest standards of healthcare and are kept under close observation by specialised medical teams, in alignment with WHO guidelines.

Related Topics

India UAE All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

12 new COVID-19 cases in UAE: Ministry of Health a ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Football Association suspends footballing acti ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss nat ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Education certifies over 22,000 teache ..

4 hours ago

SCMC announces names of members of Emirati Childre ..

5 hours ago

Efficiency of roads in Al Dhaid City increased at ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.