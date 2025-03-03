Three New Destinations Join Flydubai’s Network
Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2025 | 04:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, has announced today the launch of three new destinations in Iran, growing its expanding network. This includes the start of flights to Bushehr and Tabriz from 13th March and Qeshm from 14th March.
This comes after the carrier recently announced Al Alamein in Egypt and Antalya in Türkiye as its latest seasonal summer destinations between June and September, offering its customers more options for travel around its network for the holiday season.
