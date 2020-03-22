UrduPoint.com
Three New Recoveries From COVID-19 In Kuwait

Sun 22nd March 2020

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2020) Kuwaiti Health Minister Sheikh Dr. Basil Al-Sabah on Sunday announced that three coronavirus cases have recovered.

Two of the cases were a Kuwaiti nationals - a male and a female - and the third patient that recovered was Spanish national residing in the country, bringing the total number of recoveries to 30, the Minister explained.

Speaking to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, Sheikh Basil Al-Sabah said that laboratory and radiological tests showed that these three cases were cured from the virus.

The Minister stated that the three patients will be transferred to rehabilitation wards in the assigned hospital, in preparation for discharge within the next two days.

