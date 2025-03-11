Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike in Central Gaza

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) GAZA, 10th March, 2025 (WAM) – Three Palestinians were martyred, and several others were wounded in an airstrike carried out by an Israeli drone near Wadi Abu Qatron, northeast of Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, the total number of fatalities from the ongoing aggression on the Strip has risen to 48,467 martyrs and 111,913 wounded, following the arrival of nine dead and 16 wounded at Gaza hospitals in the past 24 hours.