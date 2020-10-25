Three sports establishments fined, one shut down for non-compliance with COVID-19 protocols

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2020) Teams from the Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy, alongside Dubai Municipality, fined three more sports establishments and ordered one to shut down for their failure to adhere to COVID-19 precautionary measures and safety guidelines.

The establishments were fined for their failures to maintain the mandatory safe distance at the premises, as well as non-compliance with the face mask rule, while a fitness centre was ordered to shut down due to repeated violations. Three other establishments escaped with a warning, following inspections of sports facilities across Dubai.

The inspections by Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy have had the desired results, as the number of violators has gradually decreased. The inspection drive has also increased awareness about the need to comply with all safety regulations.

The Council, meanwhile, has urged all clubs, academies, and sports and training centres in Dubai not to relax, but continue complying with all protocols and safety guidelines, which have been drawn up in accordance with the safety guidelines issued by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, and other authorities.

The sports facilities, among other things, have been instructed to make sure they maintain the hygiene and sanitisation requirements as mandated by authorities, which includes maintaining a regular cleaning regime, and ensuring that the 2 metre safe distancing rule is respected at all times.

The facilities have also been instructed to follow all other safety protocols and guidelines, including wearing masks, checking temperatures of visitors, providing sanitisers and others.

The regulations also require facilities to display public announcements, and awareness signage in highly visible areas. They must also maintain adequate records of their members, including Names, telephone numbers and dates of visits, to assist if contact tracing becomes necessary.