UrduPoint.com

Three Stranded Emiratis Rescued From Desert

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 11:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2021) Three Emiratis were rescued today by the National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC), after having been stranded in Al Razeen Desert, Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi Police Operations Room received a report purporting that three UAE nationals had been lost for two days in the Al Razeen Desert and feeling tired, dehydrated and exhausted.

An NSRC team located their position and hurried to their rescue before airlifing them to safety to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City while considering all COVID guidelines.

