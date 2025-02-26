Three tropical cyclones swirling in South Pacific

SOUTH PACIFIC, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) Three tropical cyclones are spinning in the South Pacific, an occurrence that scientists say is unusual.

Tropical cyclones Rae, Seru and Alfred are all churning as the region is at the peak of a season that starts in November and ends in April.

The storms are called cyclones when they happen in the Southwest Pacific and hurricanes when they form in the North Atlantic, but are essentially the same phenomenon.

“It’s not incredibly unusual to have three hurricanes simultaneously in the month of September in the North Atlantic,” said Brian Tang, an atmospheric science professor at the University at Albany.

“Certainly, it is a very busy period for the South Pacific, and three tropical cyclones is a lot to happen at once, but not unprecedented.”

The last time three such storms occurred in the South Pacific was January 2021 when Lucas, Ana and Bina were churning simultaneously, though it’s not clear if Bina officially reached Category 1 status, Tang said.