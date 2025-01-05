Open Menu

Three UAE Aid Convoys Arrive In Gaza Strip As Part Of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2025 | 06:32 PM

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2025) Three UAE convoys loaded with various humanitarian aid crossed this week into the Gaza Strip through the Egyptian Rafah Border Crossing.

This is part of the UAE's efforts to support and provide relief to the Palestinians during the current circumstances in line with "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3".

The convoys consist of 29 trucks carrying more than 364 tonnes of humanitarian aid. This includes food, winter clothing, shelter tents and other essential needs.

This brings the number of aid convoys that have entered the Gaza Strip through Egyptian border crossings as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, to 150 convoys consisting of 2,319 trucks transporting more than 29,025 tonnes.

Since the start of the crisis, the UAE has provided 46,659 tonnes of urgent relief supplies to the Gaza Strip. This aims to contribute to alleviating the difficult conditions suffered by the people of Gaza.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 seeks to assist all affected groups in the Gaza Strip, especially children and women. The UAE is keen to intensify relief efforts and promote humanitarian work for Palestinians.

