Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip this week

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2024) Three convoys loaded with various humanitarian aid from the UAE crossed into the Gaza Strip this week through the Rafah Border Crossing in Egypt.

The effort is part of the UAE's ongoing mission to support and assist the Palestinian people during the current circumstances under the humanitarian initiative Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

The convoys consist of 30 trucks loaded with over 495.1 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including food supplies, winter clothing, and other essential items.

This brings to 144 the number of aid convoys that have entered the Gaza Strip as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, consisting of 1,273 trucks.

To date, the UAE has provided more than 28,002.5 tonnes of aid to the Palestinian people through this initiative, significantly alleviating the harsh conditions faced by Gaza's residents and easing the suffering of the most vulnerable groups by addressing their essential needs.

The UAE remains committed to providing humanitarian support to the people of Gaza, mitigating the challenges they face, and ensuring the provision of necessities to the vulnerable.