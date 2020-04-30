Thuraya Aero reaches line-fit milestone for Airbus Helicopters

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2020) Thuraya, the Mobile Satellite Services, a subsidiary of the UAE-based global satellite company, Yahsat, and SCOTTY Group, a developer of beyond-line-of-sight satellite communication solutions based in Austria, have secured line-fit offerability for the Thuraya Aero mobile connectivity solution on the Airbus H145 and H135 helicopters.

For the first time, Airbus customers can install and customise their Thuraya Aero kit while ordering new aircraft. The system will be fitted on the production line, with no need for further tests and verification. The aircraft will be ready to use on delivery, with fully functioning voice and data connectivity. This means that it can be deployed immediately to deliver mission-critical capabilities and there is no need to have the aircraft grounded for months after delivery to retrofit communication systems.

Thuraya Aero is an in-flight connectivity and data-sharing platform that uses mobile satellite communications to provide internet access, text messaging, phone calls, VOIP, video and audio conferencing, as well as aerial surveillance, especially for BLOS missions.

Sulaiman Al Ali, Deputy CEO of Thuraya, said, "Line-fit certification, which undergoes a rigorous compliance process, is a testament to the reliability and robustness of our network and airborne satellite communications services. It is of paramount importance to our government customers to access onboard communication as soon as they take possession of their new aircraft so they are ready in their mission-critical duties.

We are thankful for the steadfast support of our partner, SCOTTY Group, and the guidance received from Airbus."

Thuraya Aero enables critical connectivity for operations such as search and rescue, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, telemedicine, monitoring military operations, office-in-the-sky and border surveillance. With video transmission and encryption systems pre-integrated into its satellite data unit, the solution makes airborne communications more secure. The more compact integration also optimises space utilisation. Besides, the Aero has built-in video transmission capability that offers real-time video streaming through on-board HD camera systems, enhancing its appeal for ISR and SAR aircraft, as well as other air systems.

Mark Robert Henning, Senior Programme Manager, H145, said, "Holding line-fit offerability is crucial for customers who want to avoid post-delivery retrofit modification which can ground a plane for several months. Thuraya’s aero mobility solution will give our customers new cost- and time-effective connectivity choices for their Airbus H145 and H135 helicopters."

Kurt Kerschat, CEO of SCOTTY Group, said, "Line-fit offerability is a great accomplishment for Thuraya Aero and the SCOTTY Group. Being listed as a supplier with Airbus Helicopters and meeting all the necessary compliance standards for airborne hardware equipment such as DO-160 is a phenomenal achievement, of which we are all proud."