Thuraya commits to support COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2020) Thuraya, the mobile Satellite Services subsidiary of the UAE-based global satellite company, Yahsat, has welcomed the launch of the COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan, HRP, announced by the UN on 25th March.

The company says it will use its expertise and apply lessons learned from the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak, to help the global community implement the HRP and save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Global HRP is a co-ordinated US$2 billion humanitarian response to fight COVID-19 in 51 of the world’s poorest countries across, Africa, the middle East, Asia and South America.

Sulaiman Al Ali, Deputy CEO of Thuraya, said, "We fully support the COVID-19 Humanitarian Response Plan.

Successful operations during emergencies depend on timely and proper communication among relief workers, donors and affected communities. In over 20 years of operation, and as a signatory of UN Crisis Connectivity Charter, Thuraya has always stood by the international community during crises.

"We work closely with organisations such as International Telecommunication Union, ITU, and Emergency Telecommunications Cluster, ETC, to provide first responders and health missions a reliable satellite communications platform that is independent of terrestrial systems and available at all times."