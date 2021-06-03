Thuraya launches SatTrack for maritime customers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2021) Thuraya, the mobile Satellite Services (MSS) subsidiary of the UAE-based Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat), has announced the launch of its web-based SatTrack maritime tracking and monitoring service in partnership with FrontM, an international developer of software applications.

Developed for vessels and fleets serviced by the Thuraya MarineStar Solution (supporting voice, tracking and monitoring), SatTrack facilitates sustainable fishing practices, improved crew welfare and safety, better fleet visibility and management, and also onboard real-time condition monitoring.

Thuraya’s SatTrack helps MarineStar users stay in command and gain a vital market advantage while ensuring compliance with national and international fishing laws and regulations. The online system displays the information reported from onboard MarineStar terminals on a user-friendly dashboard. Moreover, it can create and monitor geo-fences, produce detailed maps, customized alerts, weather and position reports at preset intervals based on user requirements.

SatTrack extends the GPIO functionality of Thuraya MarineStar, which supports third-party integrations. By monitoring asset activities, owners and operators can make critical decisions efficiently, resulting in huge cost savings. SatTrack also enables whitelisting and blacklisting of call numbers, effectively putting checks on the expenses accrued by crews.

Thuraya’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer Sulaiman Al Ali commented, "Backed by several add-ons and the inbuilt voice capabilities of Thuraya MarineStar, SatTrack complements as an intuitive, feature-rich yet easy-to-use tracking and monitoring platform that generates a lot of value for its users. Unhindered, real-time access to the latest fishing reports, weather information, news and other notifications can make all the difference to the profitability of the operations. Thuraya SatTrack opens up a new world of instant communication from onshore teams for offshore operations."