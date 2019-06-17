UrduPoint.com
Thuraya Unveils Smart Satellite Solutions For Mobility At CommunicAsia 2019

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 04:30 PM

Thuraya unveils smart satellite solutions for mobility at CommunicAsia 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2019) Thuraya Telecommunications Company, the mobile satellite services subsidiary of the Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat), today announced the unveiling of its newest smart solutions for the fast-growing APAC market at CommunicAsia 2019 in Singapore.

By combining the power of L-band with the dexterity of GSM and the global reach of Ku-band, Thuraya provides users unrivalled access to voice, broadband and Machine-to-Machine, M2M, communications on a plethora of platforms and networks – multiplicity, being a key enabler of smart, connected technologies.

Affirming Thuraya’s plans to strengthen its services across the region, Chief Commercial Officer, Shawkat Ahmed, stated, "I foresee exciting times ahead for us in APAC. We are fully committed to expanding our capabilities, diversifying portfolio offerings and improving our relevance in the region, where we have had a strong foothold since 2001.

Asia constitutes a great opportunity and a key area of growth for our partners and the many sectors we serve."

CommunicAsia continues to be Thuraya’s chief access point to the key ICT players and customers in Asia. This year, Thuraya is unveiling an enhanced version of its highly successful dual mode, tracking and monitoring solution – the T2M-DUAL - tailored for niche operations such as fleet management, renewable energy, security and surveillance.

Visitors also, have a great opportunity to view and experience some ground-breaking satcom innovations at Thuraya booth #1T1-01, such as the MSUA award-winning, world’s first Android SAT-GSM phone, X5-Touch; top-selling mobile asset and location tracker, T2M-DUAL, as well as the world’s first SAT-LTE broadband hotspot, WE.

