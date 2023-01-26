Tickets on sale for UAE Super Cup: UAEPL

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2023) The UAE Pro League (UAEPL) announced that tickets for the 15th edition of the UAE Super Cup are now on sale.

The UAE Super Cup is set to take place on Saturday, 25th February at Al Maktoum Stadium for the 20:30 kick-off.

The UAEPL aims at letting the fans enjoy the event and its several accompanying activities, which have become a community carnival that brings together all UAE football fans in one of the most important sporting events in general, and in professional football competitions in particular.