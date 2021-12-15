TiE Global Summit begins on high note in Dubai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) TiE’s largest-ever Global Summit (TGS2021) opened its doors today to more than 3,000 entrepreneurs, investors, venture capitalists, start-ups, world leaders, and TiE charter members from all across the world for the first time in the UAE.

The event started with an opening keynote by Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Another keynote address was delivered by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Teleworking Applications, under the theme 'Our Digital Economy'. Aman Puri, Consul-General of India in Dubai, addressed the strong relations between India and UAE to co-create global innovation.

There was a special address by Mohamed Al Abbar, Chairman of EMAAR and Founder and Director of noon.com, who spoke about 'The middle East - Rediscovering Entrepreneurship'.

Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO of Etisalat Group was in conversation with Ross Maclean, Group CEO of The Collective, UAE, in a talk about enabling a hyper-connected world.

In partnership with noon.com (Title Partner) and Etisalat (Strategic Partner) and supported by microsoft, Emirates NBD, Dubai internet City (DIC), and the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), the event witnessed global marquee speakers across the industry.

Prashant (PK) Gulati, TiE Global board Trustee and President Emeritus, TiE Dubai, commented, "The TiE Global Summit 2021 will be the largest such conference for entrepreneurs anywhere in the world and will focus on shining the flame on some of the biggest and successful entrepreneurs from more than 100 countries.

From in-person networking, word-class speakers, panel discussions, workshops, and clinics to pitch competition, this will be a not-to-miss event, bringing it to the most entrepreneurial city of the world, and a testament of Dubai being the global centre for innovation.

"TiE Dubai is the Middle East Chapter of the 60 Chapter global organisation fostering entrepreneurship in the region, since its inception at DIC in 2002. With regular events (100+ annually) and flagship programmes focused on women (TiE Women), University Students (TiE Uni) and Mentorship, all not for profit and creating the enabling environment for grassroots entrepreneurship."

The 2020 UAE Digital Transformation Report highlights the competitive position of the UAE, having ranked first globally in 23 indicators in vital sectors, which include telecommunications, health, residency, and labour. It was also ranked among the five best countries in 59 indicators and one of the ten best in 106. Moreover, and according to the 2021 MENA Venture Investment report, the MENA region in 2020 saw a record US$1 billion worth of investments in start-ups.