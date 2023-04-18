Tiger Group Rings Nasdaq Dubai’s Bell In Support Of '1 Billion Meals Endowment' Campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2023) In collaboration with Nasdaq Dubai, Tiger Group rang the market opening bell to mark the “1 billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to provide a food safety net for underprivileged populations and positively impact the lives of millions of people around the world.

Tiger Group has announced a AED 25 million contribution over a period of 5 years in support of the campaign and its aim of implementing sustainable programs to fight and eradicate hunger.

The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, which coincides with the holy month of Ramadan, aims to mobilise local, regional and international efforts to implement sustainable programs and measures for the fight and eradication of hunger within an institutional framework.

The campaign will establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund as part of its main objective of providing a food safety net in countries struggling with food insecurity, and supporting vulnerable groups around the world, including victims of conflicts and natural disasters.