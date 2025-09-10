- Home
- Middle East
- UAE
- TII, Abu Dhabi Ship Building collaborate to expand capabilities in naval maritime technologies
TII, Abu Dhabi Ship Building Collaborate To Expand Capabilities In Naval Maritime Technologies
Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2025) The Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research arm of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), has signed a Collaboration Agreement with Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) to expand capabilities in naval maritime technologies.
The agreement includes the launch a Naval Technology Innovation Hub – an advanced facility that will fast-track research, integration, and testing of next-generation naval technologies, including autonomy, propulsion, materials, and secure systems.
Dr. Najwa Aaraj, CEO of TII, said, “Our collaboration with ADSB reflects our shared commitment to shaping the future of naval capabilities through science-led innovation. By aligning TII’s deep research strengths with ADSB’s operational expertise, we are laying the groundwork to rapidly transition advanced technologies from concept to deployment - reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position in the global maritime landscape.”
David Massey, CEO of ADSB, said, “This Innovation Hub to Advance Naval Technologies reflects our commitment to positioning the UAE as a leader in global maritime defense technology and innovation. Through focused expertise and strategic partnerships, we aim to set new standards in naval defense, sustainability, and advanced maritime operations.”
Under the agreement, the two organisations will advance joint initiatives to accelerate innovation in the naval domain. This includes exploring emerging technologies such as quantum magnetic sensing, computational fluid dynamics (CFD) inspired by quantum principles, underwater, autonomous, robotic technologies and advanced materials like anti-corrosion coatings and composite armoring.
The partnership also supports projects in marine autonomy, unmanned underwater systems, diver communication and detection solutions, as well as next-generation sonar and hull treatment techniques. Together, both entities will contribute technical expertise, test facilities, and integration capabilities to bring these innovations from research to real-world application.
Central to the collaboration is the Naval Technology Innovation Hub, a jointly operated and co-funded laboratory environment dedicated to co-developing, evaluating, and integrating cutting-edge maritime systems. The Hub will provide real-world testbeds, a shared technology roadmap, and a framework for talent and knowledge exchange. The Hub will pave the way forward in creating a unique collaboration model offering top local and global naval players the opportunity to test and validate naval technologies and maritime solutions in real conditions supported by Subject Matter Experts.
The Hub builds on previous successful collaboration between TII and ADSB, notably autonomous and stealth unmanned surface vehicles - an unmanned surface vehicle enhanced with stealth and autonomy features, and the 170 M-detector unmanned vessel, primarily operating in mine countermeasure and oceanographic activities. The project combined TII’s integration expertise and ADSB’s strengths in design and testing – demonstrating the type of collaboration the new Hub will now formalise and expand.
This collaboration underscores Abu Dhabi’s strategic commitment to building robust, innovation-led defense capabilities and highlights TII’s and ADSB’s roles as pioneers in advancing next-generation naval technology.
Recent Stories
TII, Abu Dhabi Ship Building collaborate to expand capabilities in naval maritim ..
Govt unveils roadmap for national wheat policy
Humaid bin Rashid issues Law regulating procurement, contracts, inventory manage ..
Dubai to host 46th edition of Big 5 Global on 24th November
LHC summons NAB chairman in contempt case
ADB, CAREC designate Pakistan’s HSA among five Global Public Health Education ..
Large scale relief, rescue operation in progress in city after recent rains: Sha ..
Three more PTI activists sentenced for imprisonment in Nov 26 case
Balochistan to accelerate agricultural projects for climate resilience & rural p ..
President Asif Ali Zardari, calls for unity, reforms on Quaid-e-Azam’s 77th de ..
DFSA, Securities and Futures Commission bolster ties in supervising cross-border ..
Pakistan calls for emergency UNSC meeting over Israeli aggression against Qatar
More Stories From Middle East
-
TII, Abu Dhabi Ship Building collaborate to expand capabilities in naval maritime technologies37 seconds ago
-
Media’s crucial role in awareness, food security highlighted at IGCF43 seconds ago
-
Humaid bin Rashid issues Law regulating procurement, contracts, inventory management in Ajman Govern ..15 minutes ago
-
Dubai to host 46th edition of Big 5 Global on 24th November16 minutes ago
-
DFSA, Securities and Futures Commission bolster ties in supervising cross-border investment manageme ..31 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Narrative Forum 21 in Cairo explores AI in storytelling45 minutes ago
-
29th IRENA Council to advance global dialogue on energy security, supply chains1 hour ago
-
UAE President, King of Bahrain discuss bilateral ties, regional developments1 hour ago
-
Saud bin Saqr witnesses first trial flight of electric flying vehicle in Ras Al Khaimah2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler witnesses inspiring speeches at 14th IGCF2 hours ago
-
Ahmed bin Saeed chairs Dubai Health Board meeting2 hours ago
-
FAHR launches AI-powered HR Assistant3 hours ago