UrduPoint.com

TII Partners With MBZUAI To Drive Abu Dhabi’s Smart City Ambitions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2023 | 03:30 PM

TII partners with MBZUAI to drive Abu Dhabi’s smart city ambitions

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2023) ABU DHABI, 27th March, 2023 (WAM) – The Technology Innovation Institute (TII), which is a globally recognised scientific research centre and the applied research arm of Abu Dhabi's Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), has announced that its AI and Digital Science Research Center (AIDRC) has partnered with the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI). The aim of the partnership is to accelerate Abu Dhabi's vision of becoming a smart and sustainable city by 2030 by enhancing its capabilities in AI and cybersecurity.

The partnership involves a team of AIDRC scientists, including Prof. Mérouane Debbah (Chief Researcher), Dr. Bassem Ouni (Lead Researcher), Dr. Thierry Lestable (Executive Director), and Prof. Lucas Cordeiro (Director), who will collaborate with MBZUAI professors to mentor several associate professors, post-doctoral fellows, PhD, and post-graduate students. Over a period of three years, the researchers will work on developing advanced AI models for cybersecurity and smart city applications.

The Primary focus of the research initiative will be to secure various sensitive-to-threat systems, including sustainable cognitive and connected buildings, beyond 5G communication networks, and autonomous systems that are critical to shaping sustainable smart cities.

Prof. Mérouane Debbah highlighted the significance of integrating AI with cybersecurity and the multiple advantages it can bring. However, he also emphasised the challenges in using AI for real-time applications in smart cities, which requires substantial computing resources, diverse data sets, and malware code features to safeguard against intrusion behavior and anomaly signatures. He believes that the partnership with MBZUAI will enable them to investigate emerging cybersecurity issues and propose viable solutions using futuristic AI models.

Prof. Mohsen Guizani, Professor of Machine Learning at MBZUAI, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership with TII and the opportunity to strengthen collaboration among research institutions in Abu Dhabi. He believes that their collective efforts will contribute to enhancing the UAE's position as a leading player in R&D innovation in the region and beyond. Prof. Guizani also expressed his interest in future cooperation with TII in research areas that extend beyond AIDRC's current scope.

Related Topics

Technology UAE Abu Dhabi Lead 5G March Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

NYUAD marks Ramadan with Ramadaniyyat: 4-day event ..

NYUAD marks Ramadan with Ramadaniyyat: 4-day events themed Al-Andalus

11 minutes ago
 EDGE fortifies its technology, defence portfolio b ..

EDGE fortifies its technology, defence portfolio by acquiring TRUST Internationa ..

11 minutes ago
 National Bonds launches ‘Second Salary’ plan f ..

National Bonds launches ‘Second Salary’ plan for UAE Residents for retiremen ..

11 minutes ago
 LHC rejects Sheikh Rashid's plea against Caretaker ..

LHC rejects Sheikh Rashid's plea against Caretaker CM Naqvi

59 minutes ago
 UAE participates in signing ceremony of Regional F ..

UAE participates in signing ceremony of Regional Framework for Arab States (2023 ..

1 hour ago
 CodersHQ organised Crafting Sustainability worksho ..

CodersHQ organised Crafting Sustainability workshop and AI Minecraft Challenge f ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.