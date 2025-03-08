Open Menu

TiKay Revealed As Official Mascot Of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2025 | 01:15 AM

TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025

VICTORIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) TiKay™ has been unveiled as the Official Mascot of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025™.

TiKay takes his name from the French word for small, “petit”, and the short form of the Seychellois Creole word for scales. The beach soccer-loving tortoise has quite the backstory. Born amongst the dunes of the Seychelles’ powdery white sands, he embodies the spectacular beaches, local culture and biodiversity of the host nation and its pristine surrounding waters.

The time has come for TiKay to represent the Seychelles and share his passion for beach soccer with the world. Charismatic, spirited and energetic, the Official Mascot radiates the family-friendly vibes and excitement that have become synonymous with the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, FIFA said in a statement on its website Friday.

With the President of the Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, in attendance, TiKay made his bow at the stunning Beau Vallon beach during a beach soccer clinic held to promote the game among local youngsters, with the mascot championing fair play, environmental awareness and national pride. Bounding with infectious energy, TiKay took centre stage at the event, which brought together more than 40 children, coaches and members of the Seychellois beach soccer national team.

