TikTok joins 'Reach Campaign' as a media partner

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2020) Beijing-based video-sharing social networking service, TikTok, has joined the Reach Campaign as the latest media partner, bolstering efforts of the Ramadan Challenge, and committing to donate US$2.00 for every video created on the app, to a maximum of $100,000.

The leading destination for short-form mobile videos has officially joined the Reach Ramadan Challenge on 28th April, allowing users to create videos using special interactive "Reach Campaign stickers", and will continue to donate until 25th May, joining the month-long Ramadan campaign’s goal of protecting one million people from river blindness during the Holy Month.

Users on the application are given the choice of three special Reach Campaign stickers, allowing them to interact with the campaign and submit videos that will count towards TikTok donations. The stickers include an interactive ‘Victory Sign’ challenge, in which users can re-create the campaign’s signature sign, a newly introduced ‘AR Pen’ to the region, which allows for interactive 3D drawing, and the ‘Hand Gesture’, which photographs the users as they imitate hand gestures on screen and was customised for this challenge. Members of the TikTok community can also donate to the cause directly through links on the campaign’s in-app landing page.

In addition to the interactive element of the campaign, TikTok will run in-app advertisements shedding light on river blindness, and has encouraged several high-profile public figures to take part in the challenge.

During the first week, social media stars Max of Arabia, Khalid and Salama Al Ameri, Abas, and Mona Sheikh all created #ReachTheEnd videos, tagging friends and members of the community.

On TikTok, the campaign currently boasts over 198 million views and a total of over 25,000 published videos. Celebrities from across the MENA region are also coming together to support the cause including; Somaya Elkhashab, Yara, and Randa Elbehairy to name a few.

Commenting on TikTok joining the Reach Campaign as a media partner, TikTok MENA stated, "We are extremely proud to have partnered up with the Reach Campaign in their fight against river blindness during the Holy Month of Ramadan. As the leading short-form video platform, we are always looking for different ways to support communities around the region by enabling meaningful connections, and raising awareness around important causes. We’ve been overwhelmed by the positive response the #ReachTheEnd in-app initiative has had so far and look forward to seeing more TikTok users continue to support the campaign with their creative and inspiring short videos."

Nassar Abdul Raouf Al Mubarak, Managing Director of the Reach Campaign, said, "We are excited to launch a new element to the campaign in collaboration with an innovative partner such as TikTok. Allowing the community to be participate creatively while helping reach the end of river blindness has truly inspired users to join our campaign. We are honoured to see the inventive ways people continue to show their support from the comfort of their own homes."

In addition to the TikTok short-form videos, the month-long Reach Ramadan campaign follows a simple three-step challenge: the community is encouraged to donate by texting GIVE to 2424 or online at the 'Reach the End' website, with a selfie holding a ‘V for victory over river blindness’ sign over their eyes, and finally challenging friends and family by tagging them across social media platforms. Community members are encouraged to use their creativity across social media platforms.

The Reach Campaign, a first-of-its-kind fundraising initiative to end the neglected tropical disease, NTD, river blindness, launched earlier this year in the UAE.