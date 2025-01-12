TikTok Showcases Creative Tools, Success Strategies At 1 Billion Followers Summit
Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2025 | 11:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2025) Basel Anabtawi, Head of Content Operations at TikTok middle East and North Africa, took center stage at the 1 billion Followers Summit in Dubai to deliver a keynote speech titled ‘Small Spark, Big Impact: How Creativity Thrives on TikTok.’
This session was held as part of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest summit dedicated to the content creator economy. Organised by the UAE Government Media Office, the summit’s third edition is hosted in the UAE January 11 to 13 at Dubai’s Emirates Towers, DIFC, and the Museum of the Future under the theme "Content for Good." It brings together over 15,000 content creators and influencers, alongside 420+ speakers and 125 CEOs and global experts.
Anabtawi unveiled insights into how TikTok’s innovative tools and features are empowering content creators worldwide to engage audiences and build impactful communities.
Anabtawi highlighted TikTok's video editing tool, CapCut, and its robust capabilities: “CapCut is a super powerful tool for content creators,” he said. “It offers features like AI-powered scripting, color correction, effects, speed wrapping, and voice cloning. These features make it easier for creators to produce amazing videos and elevate their content.
”
He also emphasised the significance of going live on TikTok as a way to foster real-time connection: “Going Live breaks down communication barriers,” said Basel. “It creates two-way interactions, showcases personality, builds trust, and encourages repeat viewers who evolve into loyal community members. Plus, it opens avenues for monetisation.”
Anabtawi shed light on TikTok One, an all-in-one platform designed to help creators collaborate with brands and produce effective campaigns.
The platform allows creators to access a network of millions, connect with production partners, and gain creative insights for successful brand partnerships.
Basel Anabtawi highlighted TikTok’s Creators Hub, which supports women creators, entrepreneurs, and leaders in realising their visions.
Anabtawi stressed the importance of leveraging popular hashtags for engagement, noting the platform's strong hashtag performance: #SportsOnTikTok saw a 350% increase in posts, and #LearnOnTikTok boasts over 41.6 million videos globally.
AnabtawiHe offered practical advice: “Think about the watchability of your videos and how they engage audiences. Define your niche and make sure people recognise your identity. Explore different formats to keep your content fresh.”
