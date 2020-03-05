Tilal grants two plots of land to Victoria International School in Sharjah

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2020) SHARJAH, 5th March 2020 (WAM) - Tilal Properties, the leading real estate development and investment company and the premier developer of Tilal City, has granted the Sharjah-based Victoria International school two plots of land at its flagship project Tilal City.

This came under an agreement signed on the side-lines of 7th Real Estate Investment Exhibition, Acres 2020 on Thursday 5th March.

The agreement stems from the Tilal Properties’ plans and strategies to strengthen corporate social responsibility by accelerating educational development in the emirate in line with the visionary directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to ensure Sharjah will be the cultural magnet and the preferred education destination in the region.

Tilal Properties is a joint venture between the government's investment arm Sharjah Asset Management and Eskan Real Estate Development.

The signing was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, the Chairman of Tilal Properties, Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Sharjah Ruler's Office, who represented the government of Sharjah and Victoria International School in the Emirate and Dr. Muhadditha Yahya Al Hashimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Private Education Authority, and Dr Amr Abdel Hamid, Director of the Sharjah Research academy, and Khalifa Al Shaibani, Director-General of Tilal Properties along with a large number of dignitaries, and media representatives.

"Tilal Properties is determined to offer best possible services to the society, including providing top quality educational facilities," said Al Shaibani, describing Victoria International School as an internationally recognised educational institution that boasts global reputation and enjoys the support and personal follow-up of the Sharjah Ruler himself.

Al Shaibani added: "Under the agreement Tilal Properties is offering two plots of land spanning 600,000 sqf as part of its corporate social programme. The two plots are strategically located at the heart of the city adjacent to its exit and entry points so that work can start at any time as part of the development work of Tilal City. The move emanates from our solid belief in the fundamental role played by education in driving the development process and ensuring social welfare and prosperity."

In the meantime, Tilal Properties, through its platform at Acres 2020, provided new plots of land at competitive prices in its flagship project Tilal City, the main features and advantages of which were explained in detail to the visitors of the realty show.

Khalifa Al Shaibani said that the company’s stand at Acres 2020 provides a detailed description about Tilal City’s unique features which cater for the various needs of Gulf, Arab and foreign nationals.

"All Arab nationals and residents of the UAE can purchase land in Tilal City on a freehold basis, with leases available for up to 100 years, while non-Arabs don’t need have a UAE residence visa to purchase property in the City," he said, noting that Tilal Properties provides free-of-charge real estate consulting services at the hands of property experts for both end users and investment seekers alike.

Al Shaibani underlined the importance of participating in Acres 2020, describing the event as the leading real estate platform of the Emirate of Sharjah where eminent and diverse real estate products are showcased to woo investors and major companies from different parts of the region.

"We are keen to participate every year in Acres due its significant role in shedding extensive light on the latest developments in the property sector through in-depth panel discussions where thoughtful recommendations are provided to help stakeholders run and direct their projects in an efficient and successful manner," Al Shaibani added.

According to the main planning of the project, Tilal City, known as New Sharjah, can accommodate about 65000 inhabitants.

The master plan of the 25 million sqf City aims to develop a sustainable urban community spread over five key areas, including residential buildings, villas and homes with green spaces and corridors.

The landmark project represents a multi-purpose mixed-use real estate development that offers a unique opportunity to purchase land for housing purposes in a carefully planned and fully coordinated environment.

Located on Emirates Road (E611), with Sharjah International Airport, and Sharjah Grand Mosque a few kilometres away, and the border of Dubai, including other hotspots, within 2km, Tilal City, where greenery will account for 48% of the project’s total land area, represents an enviable connection point linking between Dubai and northern emirates.

The Freehold property in Tilal City is the first of its kind in the emirate and offers a unique opportunity within Sharjah’s first master planned community. There are 1447 land plots, combined with lush parks, education and community facilities; thus, offering an exceptional investment.