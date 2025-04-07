Timor-Leste considering ranges of investment incentives to attract foreign capital: Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) Francisco Kalbuadi Lay, Vice-Prime Minister, Minister Coordinator for Economic Affairs, and Minister of Tourism and Environment of Timor-Leste, stated that his country is currently considering offering a range of investment incentives to attract foreign capital, including tax breaks and facilitating licensing procedures, with the aim of accelerating the launch of new projects in the tourism and environment sectors.

‘’To make Timor-Leste more attractive to investors, we are thinking about offering special deals. One idea is to give tax reductions, which means investors would pay less money to the government when they set up their businesses here. This encourages them to invest more. Another idea is to help investors get permits quickly so they can start their projects faster. These ideas fit well with what AIM Congress 2025 is about—helping countries work together to promote good investments that help the economy and protect the environment,'' Francisco Kalbuadi Lay told the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of AIM Congress 2025.

On his country's participation in the AIM Congress 2025, Lay said, "Tmor-Leste wants to use the AIM Congress 2025 to invite people and businesses from around the world to invest in our tourism.

During this event, we will show off our beautiful landscapes, like beaches and mountains, that attract tourists. We will also talk about how we can grow tourism while keeping our environment safe. For example, we might discuss plans to have eco-friendly hotels that use solar power and recycle water, helping to keep our natural resources safe while still bringing in visitors.

‘’At the AIM Congress, we plan to present some exciting projects to potential investors. One example is an eco-resort, which is a hotel designed to be friendly to nature, built using local materials and with beautiful views of the ocean. We also want to talk about guided tours that focus on nature and culture, like bird watching or exploring traditional villages.

These projects, he added, not only help our economy grow but also ensure we respect and protect our environment. By showcasing these opportunities, we hope to attract investors who want to make money while doing good for our land and people.

‘’Timor-Leste aims to use AIM Congress 2025 to attract foreign investment in a way that respects nature and our culture, creating a win-win for both investors and our country,'' he concluded.