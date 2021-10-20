UrduPoint.com

Timor-Leste Showcases Its Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 01:30 PM

Timor-Leste showcases its pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) The Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste has joined the world, through its own pavilion, at Expo 2020 Dubai, which currently underway featuring 192 countries.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Edson-Robert Noronha Lopes, Senior Executive at the Timor-Leste Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, "Timor-Leste, or East Timur, is a Southeast Asian nation, located between Australia and Indonesia. It is the second youngest country in the world."

He explained that his country is looking to leverage Expo 2020 Dubai to expand its economy through partnerships across tourism, petroleum, and agriculture, adding that his country is rich with minerals and sandalwood.

Lopes added, "The traditional textile of Timor-Leste is known as Tais, similar to the one I’m wearing now.

"Every district or municipality of Timor-Leste has its own "tais" pattern and design. It total, we have 30 municipalities across 13 districts. Each district manufactures their own tais."

The pavilion also offers visitors a unique coffee tasting experience. "We have three types of coffee: Arabica, Robusta and Kopi Luwak. Kopi Luwak has a wonderful taste."

Lopes invited visitors to learn more about their arts, ancestors and history. "In our culture, we have something called Uma Lulik or the sacred house. The sacred house is normally used in a traditional ceremony, although some people are still living in it," he explained.

Related Topics

World Australia Agriculture Dubai Indonesia 2020 Textile Asia

Recent Stories

Licenses of two flour mills cancelled over violati ..

Licenses of two flour mills cancelled over violation of govt quota

1 minute ago
 Floods, Landslides in Northern India Kill 46 - Aut ..

Floods, Landslides in Northern India Kill 46 - Authorities

1 minute ago
 Six new projects being executed in petroleum secto ..

Six new projects being executed in petroleum sector

1 minute ago
 Pakistan faces global 1.5C anticipated temperature ..

Pakistan faces global 1.5C anticipated temperature rise prior to 2040: GCISC Stu ..

1 minute ago
 Man commits suicide in sargodah

Man commits suicide in sargodah

1 minute ago
 Fertiglobe announces successful completion of IPO ..

Fertiglobe announces successful completion of IPO process

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.