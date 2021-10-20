Timor-Leste showcases its pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) The Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste has joined the world, through its own pavilion, at Expo 2020 Dubai, which currently underway featuring 192 countries.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Edson-Robert Noronha Lopes, Senior Executive at the Timor-Leste Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, "Timor-Leste, or East Timur, is a Southeast Asian nation, located between Australia and Indonesia. It is the second youngest country in the world."

He explained that his country is looking to leverage Expo 2020 Dubai to expand its economy through partnerships across tourism, petroleum, and agriculture, adding that his country is rich with minerals and sandalwood.

Lopes added, "The traditional textile of Timor-Leste is known as Tais, similar to the one I’m wearing now.

"Every district or municipality of Timor-Leste has its own "tais" pattern and design. It total, we have 30 municipalities across 13 districts. Each district manufactures their own tais."

The pavilion also offers visitors a unique coffee tasting experience. "We have three types of coffee: Arabica, Robusta and Kopi Luwak. Kopi Luwak has a wonderful taste."

Lopes invited visitors to learn more about their arts, ancestors and history. "In our culture, we have something called Uma Lulik or the sacred house. The sacred house is normally used in a traditional ceremony, although some people are still living in it," he explained.