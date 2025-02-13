Timor-Leste’s Ties With UAE Witnessing Rapid Growth: Vice-Prime Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 05:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) Francisco Kalbuadi Lay, Vice-Prime Minister and Minister Coordinator for Economic Affairs and Minister of Tourism and Environment of Timor-Leste, affirmed that his country's economy is highly stable, primarily relying on the oil and gas sectors, as well as other resources such as coffee, which is among the best in the world.
In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the 2025 World Government Summit in Dubai, he noted that relations between Timor-Leste and the UAE, which began only two years ago, have developed rapidly.
The cooperation covers several fields, including education and capacity building, with particular interest from the UAE in investing in Timor-Leste.
He added that his country is awaiting Emirati investments, explaining that the implementation of these investments requires the completion of certain legislative procedures, such as agreements to avoid double taxation and investment laws, in order to ensure a clear legal framework that encourages investors.
Lay also praised the UAE for hosting this global event, which provides an opportunity for the exchange of knowledge and expertise among nations.
