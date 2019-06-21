To mark World Refugee Day NYU Abu Dhabi, UNHCR organise relay race

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2019) To observe World Refugee Day, the NYU Abu Dhabi’s Office of Social Responsibility and Gulf Multi Sport, in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR, organised a relay race on 20th June, 2019.

Held at NYUAD’s indoor running track, the relay race attracted 143 participants, who surpassed the target of collectively running 409 kilometres, km, in 12 hours in honour of Eva, a nine-year-old refugee who travelled 409km in 12 days, as she fled from South Sudan to Ethiopia on her own. The World Refugee Day is marked on June 20 each year.

Individuals and teams from NYU Abu Dhabi, NYUAD, and the broader Abu Dhabi community took part in this achievement, including NYUAD’s Emirati Alumni team and student team, Abu Dhabi’s running community, Abu Dhabi Striders, Special Olympics athletes, and the US Embassy team, among others, in support of the global UNHCR #StepWithRefugees campaign.

Ayat El Dewary, UNHCR Officer-in-Charge in the UAE, said, "We appreciate the efforts made and support given by faculty, staff and students at New York University Abu Dhabi for hosting this event today coinciding with World Refugee Day. It is a great opportunity to encourage individual acts of solidarity with those who were forcibly displaced and to acknowledge their strength and resilience."