Tokyo confirms largest daily increase in coronavirus cases since May

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2020) Tokyo on Wednesday reported 55 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily increase since early May, reported the German news agency, dpa.

The neighbouring prefecture of Saitama confirmed 12 new cases on Wednesday, also the largest since early May, its local government said.

A coronavirus state of emergency ended in Tokyo, Saitama and three other prefectures in late May - the last remaining regions subject to restrictions.

As of Wednesday, Japan has confirmed 18,755 cases, including 712 on a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo in February, and 978 deaths, according to a broadcaster NHK tally.

Japan lifted its restrictions on cross-prefectural travel on Friday though dozens of new coronavirus infections were reported daily.

Long-distance travellers returned to airports and train stations as the central government officially stopped requesting people not to travel across prefectural borders, dpa added.