Tokyo Governor to attend Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Grand Slam

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2019) The official weigh-in procedures will begin tomorrow for round two of the fifth edition of Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Grand Slam to be held next Saturday and Sunday at the Ota Gymnastic Hall in Tokyo with competitors from more than 35 countries taking part.

The first phase of the weigh-in procedures will take place at 17:00 Tokyo time, 11:00 Abu Dhabi time for two hours, for players competing on Saturday, under the supervision of international referees selected to manage the tournament. The second phase on Saturday will be for players competing on Sunday from 16:00 to 18:00. Sunday will be allocated to purple, brown, and black belts players.

The weigh-in procedure plays an important role as it enables a player to compete in the category he or she has registered for, while a participant whose weight does not match the category is dismissed.

The teams representing the UAE’s clubs started arriving today while the rest of the teams will arrive tomorrow morning. Thirteen clubs and academies have so far confirmed their participation in this event accounting for 121 players in blue, purple, brown and black belts categories of various weights.

Tarik Al Bahari, Director of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam and Rodrigo Valerio, the Technical Director, met with the representative of the Private Bureau of the Governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike, who had confirmed her attendance to the first day’s competitions along with several Japanese ministers. The complete arrangements for the visit have been approved.

Representatives of the UAE embassy in Japan attended a meeting, where they exerted significant efforts in cooperation with the tournament’s organising committee to make it a success.

Mansour Al Dhaheri, member of the board of Directors of the Emirates Jiu-Jitsu Federation and Head of the Emirati mission to the tournament, met with Tariq Al Bahari this morning and discussed the progress of work. He stated that the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Grand Slam will launch a new phase from the current season, as it emphasises high technical levels of players and selects ranked and distinguished players. He added that the white belts competitions (for beginners) have been cancelled, as well as the Master 3 and 4 competitions.

Al Dhaheri highlighted the fact that the tournament prize money amounts to US$225,000 for the first place in all categories and the winners of the first place acquire 200 points in annual international rankings.

He added that the tournament will witness a high-level of attendance this year, led by the Governor of Tokyo, who attended the third edition of the tournament and expressed her appreciation for the professional manner the event had been organised.

She praised the attention given by the UAE to develop this combat sport that started in Japan hundreds of years ago. She stressed that sports constitutes an important element that contributes to reinforcing international relations and developing joint cooperation between the UAE and Japan.