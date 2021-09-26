Tokyo Olympic stars in spotlight as World Basketball 3X3 Championship returns to Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2021) The Abu Dhabi sports Council announced that it is hosting the Abu Dhabi Masters World 3X3 Basketball, in cooperation with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), on October 29-30 in a specially built arena at Marina Mall.

The 3X3 World Championships, which is part of the world tour, returns to the capital city for the first time in five years.

The highlight of this year’s championship is its bringing together the elite 3X3-basketball players, along with some of the stars from the Tokyo Olympics.

The Abu Dhabi Masters will provide fans in the UAE and abroad with the opportunity to enjoy the experience of attending live events in the capital for the first time since the lifting of travel restrictions and the reopening of Abu Dhabi's borders to travellers who have received the Covid-19 vaccine.

The 3X3 format, which made its debut at the Tokyo Olympics, has seen a noticeable increase in popularity thanks to the simplicity of its rules, as well as its fast pace and exciting action.

The tournament emphasises the capabilities of Abu Dhabi and its leadership in hosting international sporting events and organising them to the highest safety standards, and in maintaining a safe environment, providing basketball fans with the opportunity to watch the best players in the world.

The event has drawn 12 international teams, including four that are in the top five spots in the FIBA world tour.

Liman from Serbia, currently the top team in the world tour, will be looking forward to consolidating their position, while the Latvian team Riga, the gold medallist at Tokyo, the Belgian team Antwerp and Dutch team Utrecht, ranked third and fourth, are challenging for the lead.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Sports Council will also conduct a programme ahead of the upcoming 3X3 event, including the Abu Dhabi Community Tri-Basketball Championship, with 24 teams competing from October 8-15.

However, it will be the top 12 ranked teams in the World Tour who will travel to the Jeddah Final in December.

"We are pleased to host the FIBA 3X3 Worlds once again in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the International Basketball Federation," said Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

The tournament will also include several entertainment activities, such as musical concerts with leading celebrities in attendance. The two-day basketball event will also feature a slam dunk contest and a shoot-out competition.