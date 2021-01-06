UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tolerance An Essential Ethical Value For Human Development: Khawla Al Suwaidi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 05:45 PM

Tolerance an essential ethical value for human development: Khawla Al Suwaidi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2021) Sheikha Khawla bint Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Founder of the Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation, who is the wife of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, has said that tolerance is an essential ethical value and a key standard for human development.

Sheikha Khawla also highlighted the importance of tolerance as a value capable of eliminating extremism and discrimination, noting that hate speech can be eliminated by adopting tolerance as an approach, to create a better world.

"Tolerance strengthens solidarity, compassion, cooperation and harmony between peoples," she added, noting that it is well known that the culture of tolerance ensures the development of religious and social culture and denounces extremism and hate speech.

She made this statement while posting artworks on her social media accounts, including her poetry, as a global message of interfaith tolerance.

Sheikha Khawla pointed out that compassion, peace, tolerance, openness and coexistence are fundamental elements of Emirati culture, affirming that the country hosts over 200 nationalities living together in harmony.

The UAE has become a global centre where cultures from the East and West come together, strengthening peace and co-existence, she further added.

Related Topics

World Social Media UAE Wife From

Recent Stories

Slow pace of privatisation irking IMF: Mian Zahid ..

3 minutes ago

I. A. Rehman Research Grant awarded to Farieha Azi ..

6 minutes ago

Egyptian legend Mahmoud El Khatib visits Dubai Spo ..

11 minutes ago

Sugar price reaches to Rs95 per kg in Punjab

14 minutes ago

A statistical review of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-2 ..

15 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat’s birthday today

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.