Tolerance an essential ethical value for human development: Khawla Al Suwaidi

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2021) Sheikha Khawla bint Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Founder of the Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation, who is the wife of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, has said that tolerance is an essential ethical value and a key standard for human development.

Sheikha Khawla also highlighted the importance of tolerance as a value capable of eliminating extremism and discrimination, noting that hate speech can be eliminated by adopting tolerance as an approach, to create a better world.

"Tolerance strengthens solidarity, compassion, cooperation and harmony between peoples," she added, noting that it is well known that the culture of tolerance ensures the development of religious and social culture and denounces extremism and hate speech.

She made this statement while posting artworks on her social media accounts, including her poetry, as a global message of interfaith tolerance.

Sheikha Khawla pointed out that compassion, peace, tolerance, openness and coexistence are fundamental elements of Emirati culture, affirming that the country hosts over 200 nationalities living together in harmony.

The UAE has become a global centre where cultures from the East and West come together, strengthening peace and co-existence, she further added.