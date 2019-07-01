Tolerance Bulletin: UAE entrenched its stature as a global centre, capital of tolerance

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2019) The initiatives and events that took place in the UAE over the past six months have reinforced its position as a global centre and capital of tolerance.

The UAE’s diplomatic message and international stances have promoted tolerance, despite the heightened tensions in the region.

In this report, the Emirates news Agency, WAM, will highlight the UAE’s efforts during the first six months of the Year of Tolerance.

Tolerance by countering terrorism: The meeting between His Holiness Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al Tayyeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar Al Sherif, in February, 2019 and gathering of representatives of 12 religious groups, and 700 intellectuals from around the world in the UAE, were aimed at ending conflicts that have led to many international crises over the last two decades.

The 'Human Fraternity Document' issued after this historical meeting was aimed to combat hatred and religious tensions around the world by promoting dialogue, understanding, tolerance and acceptance.

The UAE is also keen to promote religious freedom and protect cultural diversity. Therefore, the Community Development Department-Abu Dhabi announced the adoption of a legal framework for licensing and establishing places of worship, confirming the UAE’s desire to create a legal system that will protect religious freedoms.

Plans, Accelerators of Tolerance: The UAE has transformed the concepts of tolerance into initiatives and plans implemented through clear strategies and mechanisms, which is highlighted by the country’s diplomatic efforts and its launch of tolerance initiatives in the areas of education and sports; charity and humanitarian initiatives.

A Tolerant Community: During the past six months, the UAE’s charity and humanitarian initiatives have been inspiring messages for promoting charitable work and encouraging the participation of the entire community.

The 'Well of Hope' competition, the 'UAE Campaign for Rohingya Children and Women,' and other related initiatives witnessed the interaction of the community and the media, reflecting the UAE’s values of tolerance and charity.

Supporting People of Determination: Through supporting People of Determination (people with special needs), the UAE has sent an inspiring message to the world when it hosted over 7,500 international athletes representing more than 190 countries during the Special Olympics in March, 2019 in Abu Dhabi. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said, "The success of the UAE's hosting of the Special Olympics World Games is the culmination of its efforts to empower People of Determination and promote their national role."