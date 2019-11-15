ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2019) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, has emphasised that the UN International Day for Tolerance, annually observed on November 16, holds a special significance in the UAE where 2019 has been declared 'Year of Tolerance'.

In his remarks on the occasion, Sheikh Nahyan said, "We, in the UAE, take great pride in the fact that the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, left us an eternal legacy which confirms that mutual respect, synergy, dialogue and positive communications among human beings would always lead to achieving progress and prosperity for everyone, and contribute to building fruitful relationships around the world."

He adds, "For us, tolerance does not mean removing differences among human beings, but dealing positively with these differences and variations to support peaceful coexistence among all to establish a better future in society and the world.

"In the UAE, we are proud of our relations with various countries of the world and we take pride in the fact that tolerance in the UAE is an integral part of the principles and values of our foreign policy."

In conclusion, he stated, "The legacy of Zayed is sustained under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, along with Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates."