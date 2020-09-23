Tolerance Minister chairs board meeting of International Institute for Tolerance

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2020) The Board of Trustees of the International Institute for Tolerance has discussed - under the chairmanship of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the International Institute for Tolerance - the institute’s achievements in light of its strategy until 2022.

During its first meeting after its formation, the board reviewed developments of the "Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's Tolerance Award", which is the first global initiative to consolidate the concept of tolerance and expand the circle of cultural openness among peoples and societies.

The virtual meeting was attended by Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future, and Vice President of the Board of Trustees; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth; Dr. Hamad Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Managing Director of the institute; Sultan Butti bin Mejren; Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri; Ahmed Ismail Al Abbas; among others.

At the beginning of the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan welcomed the attendees and thanked the former members of the Board of Trustees for their sincere efforts aimed at translating the vision and aspirations of the institute.

He also wished the new members success in achieving the institute’s goals aimed at spreading the spirit of tolerance, building a cohesive society and strengthening the position of the UAE as a model of tolerance.

Sheikh Nahyan noted that the UAE has strived to unite efforts based on firm concepts in its approach that peoples share a one destiny. "Therefore, strengthening the means of dialogue and solidarity is a basic requirement for building a world free from conflicts, diseases and wars, a world dominated by love, peace and stability," he said.

At the end of the meeting, the Minister extended his deepest thanks and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; Their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, for their support in encouraging dialogue and promoting the values of tolerance, love and world peace.