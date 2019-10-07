Tolerance Operetta to feature at launch of World Bodybuilding Championship

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2019) The organising committee of the World Bodybuilding Championship, to be held at the Zayed sports Complex in Fujairah from 5th to 10th November, 2019, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, has announced that the championship’s launch will feature the Tolerance Operetta.

Khalil Maaroof, Director of the World Bodybuilding Championship, stated that the five-minute operetta will be sung in Arabic, English, Spanish, Chinese and French, adding that it was written by poet Mohammed Al Raisi and composed by artist Hassan Salloum.

The championship coordinated with the Ministry of education, noting that a group of students will rehearse the operetta, supervised by teachers, Maaroof added.

The operetta aims to promote the culture of tolerance and would enhance UAE's stature as a global hub for tolerance and also welcome guests from around the world to Fujairah, Maaroof further added, stressing that the championship’s organising committee, chaired by Mohammed Obaid bin Majid, Director General of Fujairah Department of Industry and Economy, chose the five languages as they are the expected languages of the operetta’s audience.

He then expressed the committee’s keenness to organise a professional edition of the championship while praising its efforts to ensure the success of its preparations.