UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tolerance Operetta To Feature At Launch Of World Bodybuilding Championship

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 09:00 PM

Tolerance Operetta to feature at launch of World Bodybuilding Championship

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2019) The organising committee of the World Bodybuilding Championship, to be held at the Zayed sports Complex in Fujairah from 5th to 10th November, 2019, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, has announced that the championship’s launch will feature the Tolerance Operetta.

Khalil Maaroof, Director of the World Bodybuilding Championship, stated that the five-minute operetta will be sung in Arabic, English, Spanish, Chinese and French, adding that it was written by poet Mohammed Al Raisi and composed by artist Hassan Salloum.

The championship coordinated with the Ministry of education, noting that a group of students will rehearse the operetta, supervised by teachers, Maaroof added.

The operetta aims to promote the culture of tolerance and would enhance UAE's stature as a global hub for tolerance and also welcome guests from around the world to Fujairah, Maaroof further added, stressing that the championship’s organising committee, chaired by Mohammed Obaid bin Majid, Director General of Fujairah Department of Industry and Economy, chose the five languages as they are the expected languages of the operetta’s audience.

He then expressed the committee’s keenness to organise a professional edition of the championship while praising its efforts to ensure the success of its preparations.

Related Topics

World Sports Education China UAE Hub November 2019 From Industry Arab

Recent Stories

Akhtar five-fer leads Balochistan victory over Khy ..

15 minutes ago

US senators meet COAS, discuss Afghan reconciliati ..

8 minutes ago

Robbers kill youth in Lahore

8 minutes ago

President launches month-long mass awareness drive ..

8 minutes ago

World must take cognizance of grave consequences o ..

8 minutes ago

Kurds in Syria Ready to Negotiate With Damascus as ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.