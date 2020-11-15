UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tolerance Was Instilled By Our Founding Father, Says Mugheer Al Khaili

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

Tolerance was instilled by our Founding Father, says Mugheer Al Khaili

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2020) Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, DCD, said the UAE has demonstrated its key role in promoting the concept of tolerance among Arab countries and worldwide.

On International Day for Tolerance on 16th November, Dr. Al Khaili reiterated that Abu Dhabi continues to display its leadership as a global model of promoting tolerance, cohesion and societal integration, that was instilled by the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Today, Abu Dhabi has become a preferred destination, attracting people from all over the world, knowing that they might live with love, peace and security under its protection.

"In line with the insightful visions of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and the constant follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, our wise leadership has continued to follow in the footsteps of Sheikh Zayed, who exemplified tolerance, which has made the UAE a destination that unites people from different nationalities, cultures and religions, for the good of the nation and society," Al Khaili added.

"Today, we are proud of the important role of the DCD, as the organizer of places of worship for non-Muslims in Abu Dhabi, which has become a destination for living, working, tourism and investment, thanks to the safety and security it enjoys, in addition to its diversified society, which we see as highly evident in all parts of the emirate," he noted.

DCD works to build an active and responsible community that embraces all segments of society and helps them adopt a positive and meaningful change. It also seeks to maintain the emirate’s inclusiveness, while providing opportunities and services for all community members, that can enhance the emirate’s socio-economic growth and build a cohesive society.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid November All From Arab Love

Recent Stories

SEDD reopens wedding, event halls with preventive ..

9 seconds ago

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to celebrate ..

15 minutes ago

DHA, Dubai Holding inaugurate state-of-the-art blo ..

30 minutes ago

UAE remains key advocate of global efforts in buil ..

30 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Bahraini King on death ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs prepared to receive GCC arrivals at ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.