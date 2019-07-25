Toll Gate System announced in Abu Dhabi, charging will start October 15

The Department of Transport - Abu Dhabi (DoT) and the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) have announced the launch of its forthcoming toll gate system in line with the Surface Transport Master Plan (STMP) for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2019) The Department of Transport - Abu Dhabi (DoT) and the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) have announced the launch of its forthcoming toll gate system in line with the Surface Transport Master Plan (STMP) for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

According to the decision four toll gates on major bridges leading into the city of Abu Dhabi will be active from 15th October 2019, a move transport authorities said, will set to reduce traffic congestion and raise the efficiency of the transport sector.

At a press conference held at DoT’s headquarters, with the attendance of DoT and ITC management and media representatives, Department of Transport officials emphasised that the launch of the toll gate system is one step in a number of strategic projects which are aimed at achieving a fully integrated and sustainable uplift for the sector in line with the Abu Dhabi plan for the integration of surface transport network and services in Abu Dhabi.

The transport authorities also announced that electric vehicles would be exempted over a period of two years from the launch of the toll gate system, in order to preserve the environment and encourage sustainable living in the Emirate.

The toll gate system is being introduced in accordance with Law No. 17 of 2017 on Road Tolls in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The ITC will collect a toll as each vehicle crosses any of the four toll gates on Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Bridge, Al Maqtaa Bridge and Mussafah Bridge. The toll fee will be AED4 for every pass during peak hours from Saturday to Thursday (7am - 9am and 5pm - 7pm). During off-peak hours, on Fridays, and during public holidays, the toll fee will be AED2 for every pass. The toll collection system is operational 24/7, with a daily maximum fee of AED16 per vehicle. The amount due will be automatically deducted from a prepaid user account (the Integrated Electronic Payment wallet). Vehicles will be automatically identified by their plate number without having to stick a tag on the windshield.

All Abu Dhabi registered vehicles on the official system registration launch, 30th August 2019, will have automatically registered accounts at no charge. Account holders will automatically receive an SMS message stating their user-name and password for that account, and can then add any additional vehicles to the registered account as required. For vehicles registered outside Abu Dhabi, the owner must be registered in the system before crossing the toll gates. In case a vehicle which is not registered in the toll gate system crosses under the toll gates, the user will be given a grace period of ten business days, starting from the crossing time, to register in the system, otherwise a fine applies.

Vehicles registered in Abu Dhabi may pay the toll fee according to the post-payment system during any vehicle licensing procedure in case of insufficient balance. For vehicles registered outside Abu Dhabi with insufficient credit available in their user account, drivers have five business days to top up the account, otherwise a fine will apply as per the regulations.

Traffic fines for crossing the toll gate with a non-registered vehicle, after the ten working days grace period, will be AED100 for the first day, AED200 for the second day, and AED400 for the third day, up to a maximum of AED10,000. Crossing under the toll gates without sufficient balance in the user’s account for vehicles registered outside Abu Dhabi and after the grace period deadline, will result in a fine of AED50 incurred each day. In case users tamper with the vehicle’s license plate for the explicit purpose of evading the payment of fees, the fine is AED10,000. Additionally, causing damage to any e-payment machines or toll gates, will result in a fine of AED10,000.

Vehicle owners must always keep the information on their license plates visible and clear at all times to ensure correct data-reading by the system. They must update their personal and vehicle information in the account in the event of any changes occurring to that data within five business days.