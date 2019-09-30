UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tonga Opens Its First Embassy In Abu Dhabi

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 04:45 PM

Tonga opens its first embassy in Abu Dhabi

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2019) ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2019 (WAM) – King Tupou VI of Tonga today opened his country's first embassy in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State. The new headquarters is located in Etihad Towers.

The inauguration was attended by Saleh Ahmed Salem Al Suwaidi, the UAE's non-resident Ambassador to Tonga; Ahmed Al Hai Al Hamli, Director of the East Asia and Pacific Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, Director of the Visits Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Akauola, Ambassador of Tonga to the UAE, and a number of Tongan ambassadors to several countries, as well as a host of officials and heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the country.

Nusseibeh congratulated King Tupou VI on the opening of the mission. For his part, Akauola praised the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for its efforts in facilitating the embassy’s opening, affirming the importance of this step in further developing relations between the two countries.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Salem Tonga September 2019 Asia Arab

Recent Stories

Pacman fires 42 as Team MPBL get even with Dubai A ..

5 minutes ago

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashm ..

5 minutes ago

TECNO LaunchesSpark 4 In Pakistan

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Advertising Association AGM announces new ..

13 minutes ago

6th Islamabad Literature Festival Ends On An Enthu ..

18 minutes ago

NHMP to bring automation in issuing challans: SSP ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.