Tonga opens its first embassy in Abu Dhabi

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2019) ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2019 (WAM) – King Tupou VI of Tonga today opened his country's first embassy in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State. The new headquarters is located in Etihad Towers.

The inauguration was attended by Saleh Ahmed Salem Al Suwaidi, the UAE's non-resident Ambassador to Tonga; Ahmed Al Hai Al Hamli, Director of the East Asia and Pacific Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, Director of the Visits Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Akauola, Ambassador of Tonga to the UAE, and a number of Tongan ambassadors to several countries, as well as a host of officials and heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the country.

Nusseibeh congratulated King Tupou VI on the opening of the mission. For his part, Akauola praised the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for its efforts in facilitating the embassy’s opening, affirming the importance of this step in further developing relations between the two countries.